KSP: Owensboro chase suspect drives into yard, nearly hits home

An 18-year-old is locked up in the Daviess County jail after troopers say he led them on a chase in Owensboro.

Kentucky State Police say Alexander Miller was driving about 90 miles-per-hour on the US 60 Bypass in Owensboro so a trooper tried to pull him over.

We're told Miller he didn't stop and eventually exited the bypass onto Carter Road. He then turned onto Middleground Court and then Elwood Court.

The chase ended on Elwood Court, which is a dead end.

Troopers say Miller drove into a yard, almost hitting a house. He was caught shortly after.

According to state police, the chase was 'extra dangerous' because when Miller got off the bypass, troopers say he turned off his headlights to avoid being seen.

Miller is facing a long list of charges.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.