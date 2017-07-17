Police: Colerain Twp. woman who said she lost her baby in shooting was not pregnant

The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left nine injured and one dead was not even pregnant, police announced Monday.

Three children and six adults were shot at what guests labeled a gender reveal party July 8 on Capstan Drive. Autumn Garrett, 22, of Indiana died at the scene.

Witnesses said two men in hoods entered the home, opened fire and fled the scene.

The woman who the party was for told the media she lost her baby. Police said Monday that was not true.

"Sadly, the Police Department, media and public, have been given information we found to be is false," Colerain Township Chief of Police Mark Denny said in a release. "Hours and days have been wasted following leads known to be lies when they were provided to our officers. From the very beginning of this investigation, we have met significant resistance that is uncommon from victims of crime wanting a resolution."

Officials said in the statement they were led to believe an unborn child was murdered in the incident only to find out that was not the case.

"The information is not provided to embarrass anyone, only to provide a fair understanding of the challenges we have faced in the past nine days. The Colerain Police Department will not comment further on any other misleading information, other than to say we wish our time had been spent on true leads that would help us remove these dangerous criminals off the streets," said Denny.

Officials say providing misleading information only makes the tasks of solving the crime more difficult.

An anonymous donor is offering $10,000 for information that would lead to arrests.

The reward money comes as Colerain Township Police, Cincinnati Police and federal investigators search for the suspects in the case. Little information about the shooting or suspects has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text 513-470-7165.

