No Trump slump in tourism but there could be a Trump bump

NEW YORK (AP) - Last winter, the U.S. tourism industry fretted that Trump administration policies might lead to a "Trump slump" in travel.
But some now say those fears were premature. International arrivals and travel-related spending are up in 2017 compared with the same period in 2016.
There might even be a "Trump bump," according to Roger Dow, CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, a nonprofit representing the travel industry.
A few months ago, some warned that President Donald Trump's travel ban and anti-immigrant rhetoric could hurt tourism. But latest numbers from the U.S. Travel Association showed a 4 percent growth in international travel to the U.S. in April and a 5 percent growth in May compared with the same months last year. Various individual sectors of the travel industry also report no declines so far.
