LeAnn Rimes set to perform in Henderson

The Henderson Area Arts Alliance has announced some upcoming performances, including country star LeAnn Rimes.

She'll play October 5 at 7:30 p.m.at Preston Arts Center.

A show about the life of Martin Luther King Jr. called "The Mountaintop" is Feb. 13.

The musical "Cabaret" is scheduled for April 29.

You can get tickets to all three as part of of a deal called the "Director's Cut Package" for a total of $100 for main floor and $80 for the balcony.

