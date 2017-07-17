Semi overturns on I-264 ramp to Dixie Highway

A semi overturned on the southbound Dixie Highway ramp from I-264 on Monday. (Source: Trimarc)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A semi driver was taken to the hospital on Monday after the truck overturned on I-264.

The crash was reported at 9:25 a.m., according to MetroSafe.

It happened on the southbound ramp to Dixie Highway.

The semi overturned, hit a guard rail and landed on its side.

There's no word yet on the driver's condition or the cause of the crash.

