Police release sketch of suspect in killing of Delphi sisters

DELPHI, IN (WAVE) - Authorities in Indiana have released a composite drawing of the man they believe is connected to the deaths of two sisters in Delphi earlier this year.

Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, were found dead in a wooded area the day after they were reported missing on February 13.

German was able to capture a photo of a man and his voice on her cell phone before she died.

Police released that photo early in their investigation, hoping someone would recognize the suspect.

On Monday, they released a sketch showing a more detailed description of what the man may look like.

He's described by police as white, 5'6"-5'10", weighing 180-220 pounds with reddish-brown hair.

Anyone with information about the murders or the person depicted in the composite sketch should call the established tip line at 844-459-5786 and can remain anonymous. Tips may also be emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

The reward for information leading the suspect's arrest is now more than $230,000.

