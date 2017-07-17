Makeup aimed at young girls found to contain 'deadly poison'

Asbestos, if ingested or inhaled, will remain in the body and can cause cancer and other deadly diseases. (Source: USGS)

(RNN) - A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.

Justice Stores, a national chain that sells girls’ apparel, has pulled the product out of stores and the web, and is conducting an investigation.

WTVD in Durham, NC, gathered samples of makeup made for youngsters and teens and gave it to a lab in Greensboro, NC, to test for ingredients that were not on the label.

Scientific Analytical Institute found four heavy metals in the makeup and asbestos in “Just Shine Shimmer Powder,” which was bought at Justice Stores.

The director of the lab said he would treat the makeup like a deadly poison “because it is,” WTVD reported.

“In this powder designed for children, they could die an untimely death in their thirties or forties because of the exposure to asbestos in this product,” said Sean Fitzgerald, the director of research and analytical services at the lab.

Fitzgerald said the makeup contained talc, a common makeup ingredient, that contained asbestos. Talc forms in the earth, as does asbestos, and sometimes the two get mixed together. He said a 10-year-old who inhaled asbestos fiber would still have it in their lungs when they were 50.

Asbestos has been used in building products, vehicle brakes and floor tiles, but is now banned by OSHA and EPA. Here is a link to more information about asbestos' dangers and how to control exposure.

Justice Stores issued a national response to the story:

"Justice has a long and strong history of concern for the health and safety of our girls. We are deeply committed to the safety and integrity of our products. Upon receiving an inquiry about the Just Shine Shimmer Powder product, we immediately began an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, stopped the sale of this product in our stores and on our website. Our suppliers are required to produce all products in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. If any supplier fails to do so, it is our practice to hold them responsible. We cannot speculate regarding the matter while we investigate."

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.