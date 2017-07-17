Worker hurt at company in Hopkins Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Worker hurt at company in Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Medical crews have been called to Pond River Steel in Madisonville.

Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff's office confirm a worker was hurt, but it's not a police matter. 

Our crews spotted a medical helicopter leaving the scene.

We will work to get more information. 

