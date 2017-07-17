22 pounds of pot seized in drug arrests

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two arrests made in Eastern Louisville Metro by the Bullitt County Drug Task Force have taken 22 pounds of marijuana off the street.

Both arrests came early July 15. One arrest happened at a home in the 15300 block of Royal Troon Avenue. After a search warrant was served at the home, police found approximately 14 pounds of suspected marijuana and close to $90,000 in cash.

Nicholas Vibbert, 33, of Atlanta, GA, was charged with trafficking in marijuana and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

The second arrest happened a short distance away after police stopped a car that ran a stop sign turning onto U.S. 60. Detectives said the driver, Jerry A. Trowell, 36, of Louisville, attempted to run from them after the car was pulled over near U.S. 60 and Beckley Station Road.

Approximately eight pounds of suspected marijuana was found during a search of Trowell's car.

Trowell was booked on charges of trafficking in marijuana, fleeing or evading police and disregarding a stop sign.

