6 named to UK 2017 Hall of Fame class

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five former student-athletes and a broadcasting legend have been named as the members of the University of Kentucky's Hall of Fame of 2017.

The members of the 2017 class are:

  • Randall Cobb (football)
  • Collin Cowgill (baseball)
  • Sherry Hoover Bordner (cross country/indoor track/outdoor track)
  • Sarah Rumely (volleyball) 
  • John Wall (men's basketball)
  • Ralph Hacker (broadcaster)

The induction ceremony will take place on the weekend of September 22-23 in conjunction with the UK home football game against Florida. 

UK started the Hall of Fame in 2005. There is a five-year waiting period after leaving UK before a person can be considered for induction.

