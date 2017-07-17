6 named to UK 2017 Hall of Fame class

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five former student-athletes and a broadcasting legend have been named as the members of the University of Kentucky's Hall of Fame of 2017.

The members of the 2017 class are:

Randall Cobb (football)

Collin Cowgill (baseball)

Sherry Hoover Bordner (cross country/indoor track/outdoor track)

Sarah Rumely (volleyball)

John Wall (men's basketball)

Ralph Hacker (broadcaster)

The induction ceremony will take place on the weekend of September 22-23 in conjunction with the UK home football game against Florida.

UK started the Hall of Fame in 2005. There is a five-year waiting period after leaving UK before a person can be considered for induction.

