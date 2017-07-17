Man falls from bucket lift in Henderson

Police have not made any arrests in Gibbs’ case. Anyone with information should call LMPD’s anonymous tip line, 574-LMPD.More >>
Police have not made any arrests in Gibbs’ case. Anyone with information should call LMPD’s anonymous tip line, 574-LMPD.More >>
Police are asking for the community's help as they look for the person who shot and killed a man in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday night.More >>
Police are asking for the community's help as they look for the person who shot and killed a man in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday night.More >>
JCPS has added a new feature to their website to help parents find everything they need in one location.More >>
JCPS has added a new feature to their website to help parents find everything they need in one location.More >>
The Bureau of Labor Statistics this year published a list of the highest-paying jobs in each state. Here are the occupations in Kentucky that pay more than $100,000 per year.More >>
The Bureau of Labor Statistics this year published a list of the highest-paying jobs in each state. Here are the occupations in Kentucky that pay more than $100,000 per year.More >>
Did you know Scott Reynolds is the most competitive person you'll ever meet?More >>
Did you know Scott Reynolds is the most competitive person you'll ever meet?More >>