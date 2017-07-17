JCPS launches new Back to School webpage

A list of all colleges offering online courses in Kentucky.

Find your area school system on the internet.

Find your area school system on the internet.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Getting ready for the new school year can be overwhelming.

So, JCPS has added a new feature to their website to help parents find everything they need in one location.

A link to the one-stop shop is located on the JCPS homepage.

>> MORE JCPS NEWS

The new webpage contains information about registration, classroom supplies, school calendars, meals and much more.

Click here to visit the JCPS Back to School page.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.