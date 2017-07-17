Court: California med board justified in prescription probe

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The state Medical Board did not violate patients' privacy when it dug through their medication records while investigating their doctor, the California Supreme Court ruled Monday.
The board had good reason to search a statewide prescription drug database without a warrant or subpoena while investigating a Burbank doctor who was placed on probation for prescribing excessive levels of powerful drugs, the court said in a unanimous ruling.
The ruling amid a nationwide epidemic of opioid abuse pitted the government's ability to investigate overprescribing by doctors with patient privacy rights.
At issue was a statewide database established to allow doctors to make sure patients aren't receiving too many drugs and lets regulators and law enforcement investigate doctors who may be overprescribing controlled substances.
The court said investigators could obtain the records for discipline and policing purposes and didn't have to show good cause because that would hamper efforts to ferret out abuse.
"Requiring the board to present evidence to a judicial officer establishing good cause as part of its preliminary investigations could result in protracted legal battles that effectively derail those investigations," Justice Goodwin Liu wrote. "Delays ... would impede the board's ability to swiftly identify and stop dangerous prescribing practices."
Dr. Alwin Lewis was investigated after a patient who saw him about low iron and fatigue had complained that the physician suggested she go on his "five bite diet."
While the board found Lewis didn't provide improper care to that patient, investigators discovered problems with his prescribing history. An administrative law judge later found he acted unprofessionally, committed negligent acts and failed to keep adequate records.
The board adopted the judge's recommendation to put him on probation for three years.
Lewis challenged the discipline on grounds that the state intruded on the privacy of his patients by looking at their medication records.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.More >>
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.More >>
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planetMore >>
The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planetMore >>
A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.More >>
A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A pot dealer gave police a grisly account of killing four men on his family's Pennsylvania farm, crushing one of them with a backhoe and trying to set three of the bodies on fire in the same metal bin, according to court papersMore >>
A pot dealer gave police a grisly account of killing four men on his family's Pennsylvania farm, crushing one of them with a backhoe and trying to set three of the bodies on fire in the same metal bin, according to court papersMore >>
Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromanceMore >>
Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromanceMore >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problemMore >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problemMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmateMore >>
A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmateMore >>