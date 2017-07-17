Leads sought on suspects in Harrison Co. church burglaries

Photo of the two suspects taken from surveillance video. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Harrison County Sheriff's Office needs help from the public to track down two people believed to be tied to five church break-ins.

All of the burglaries happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 16.

Surveillance video shows two men, one carrying a crow bar, inside Heidelberg United Methodist Church.

Investigators say the churches targeted were Heidelberg UMC, Blue River Church, Pleasant Ridge Methodist Church, Perseverance Chapel Church and Old Capitol United Methodist Church.

A car was also broken into at Blue River Church.

Detectives believe all of the burglaries were committed by the same people.

The sheriff's office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, call 812-738-3911 or the anonymous tip line at 812-738-TIPP (8477).

