Man allegedly uses head to dent Columbus police car during arrest

Derek Jordan (Source: Columbus Police Department) Derek Jordan (Source: Columbus Police Department)
Damage caused to CPD patrol car by Derek Jordan. (Source: Columbus Police Department) Damage caused to CPD patrol car by Derek Jordan. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - An Edinburgh man faces numerous charges after police said he crashed his car, fought witnesses, and left dents in a Columbus police patrol car. 

CPD said, on Saturday morning, Derek Jordan, 21, struck a curb which disabled his minivan. 

Jordan tried to run from the accident scene but was restrained by men who witnessed the crash, police said. 

According to a CPD press release, even after being restrained by officers Jordan was still combative and struck his head against a CPD patrol car leaving two "large" dents. 

Jordan was treated at Columbus Regional Hospital before being taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Jordan has been charged with battery, driving without ever receiving a license, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and false informing. 

