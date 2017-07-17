TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi carrying glue closes ramp from I-71S to I-65S

The spilled cargo of glue covered all lanes of the ramp. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

No injuries were reported in the crash. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

The semi overturned on the ramp from I-71 South to I-65 South. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drivers who normally take Interstate 71 South to get to I-65 South will have to find an alternate route.

Just before 2:30 p.m., a semi overturned on the ramp linking the two interstates.MetroSafe says the semi was hauling glue.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Leads sought on suspects in church burglaries

+ Man allegedly uses head to dent police car during arrest

+ 22 pounds of pot seized in drug arrests

No injuries were reported, but many vehicles behind the accident are unable to move.

Video from Air 3 shows the glue has covered all lanes of the ramp. A large wrecker was at the scene to right the semi. Louisville Metro police could not give an estimate of how long it will take to remove the semi.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.