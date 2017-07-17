Zimmerman homers, Nationals beat Reds 6-1 for 4-game sweep

By JOE KAYAP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Ryan Zimmerman set the Nationals' career home run record with a solo shot, and Bryce Harper connected again on Monday as Washington powered its way to a 6-1 victory for a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds.

Zimmerman's 235th career homer moved him ahead of Vladimir Guerrero for most in Expos and Nationals history.

Washington improved to a season-high 20 games over .500 (56-36) with its ninth victory in 11 games.

Stephen Strasburg (10-3) recovered from his shortest start of the season by fanning 11 in seven innings and allowing four hits, including Eugenio Suarez's homer.

Scott Feldman (7-7) lasted only one inning. He gave up a double, a single, Harper's three-run homer and Zimmerman's solo shot in his first 12 pitches. Feldman left after facing nine batters and giving up five runs on 33 pitches.

