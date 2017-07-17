Man accused in New York City subway push death is acquitted

NEW YORK (AP) - A jury on Monday acquitted a man accused of killing a stranger by shoving him into the path of a New York City subway train that struck him minutes later.
Manhattan jurors reached the verdict Monday at the trial of Naeem Davis, who said it was self-defense.
Davis, 34, said Ki-Suck Han, 58, was the drunken instigator of the deadly altercation on a train platform near Times Square in December 2012.
Davis said that after they accidentally bumped into each other, Han followed him down the platform, berated him with obscenities, grabbed his shoulder and hurled death threats.
Prosecutors brought a murder charge against him, arguing he had shown a "depraved indifference" to Han's life. He also was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
The jury forewoman hugged Davis as he left the courtroom, according to The New York Times.
Davis claimed that after the accidental bump, Han began yelling, "I'll kill you!" He also said Han was staggering and slurring his words.
"I don't know you, you don't know me!" Davis said he responded before trying to walk away.
Davis said that after Han tried to grab him, he pushed Han away.
He described Han falling "head first onto the tracks and rolling like a bowling ball," the document says. At least a minute passed before the train hit Han.
The scene was captured by a tabloid news photographer.
In written and videotaped statements, Davis admitted watching as Han tried in vain to climb off the tracks before the train struck him, according to a prosecution document.
Davis said he "freaked" and fled.
Davis, who came to the United States from Sierra Leone, also said he "shouldn't have let this happen," according to the document.
___
Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planetMore >>
The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planetMore >>
A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.More >>
A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A pot dealer gave police a grisly account of killing four men on his family's Pennsylvania farm, crushing one of them with a backhoe and trying to set three of the bodies on fire in the same metal bin, according to court papersMore >>
A pot dealer gave police a grisly account of killing four men on his family's Pennsylvania farm, crushing one of them with a backhoe and trying to set three of the bodies on fire in the same metal bin, according to court papersMore >>
Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromanceMore >>
Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromanceMore >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problemMore >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problemMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmateMore >>
A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmateMore >>