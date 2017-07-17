Woman charged with molesting her child faces judge

Natalie Harris is charged of child molestation and incest. (source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana mother is facing multiple charges after she reportedly admitted to sexually abusing her own child.

Natalie Harris made her first court appearance in Clark County on charges of child molestation and incest.

A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

Bond for Harris was set at $100,000 cash.

