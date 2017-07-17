McCracken Co. attorney accused of identity theft, wire fraud

A McCracken County attorney is accused of defrauding clients of insurance settlements totaling at least $550,000.

James Grant King, 43, is charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Those are federal charges.

According to the Department of Justice, King committed the alleged crimes from at least March of 2007 through May of 2017.

King, who practiced as a plaintiff's attorney in the Western District of Kentucky, allegedly settled his client's cases with insurance companies. Instead of giving the settlements to his clients, he is accused of keeping most or all of the settlement money for himself.

He's also accused of getting a personal loan for $97,500 from someone in McCracken County. He reportedly transferred the title of a boat to the person who loaned him the money for collateral. King reportedly applied for a duplicate title to the boat then sold it, without telling the person who loaned him the $97,500. He never repaid the loan money, according to the Department of Justice.

If convicted at trial, King could face a sentence of 42 years in prison, pay a fine of $750,000 and be required to serve a three years period of supervised release.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.