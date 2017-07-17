KY man killed in 3 vehicle crash in Paducah

Police have not made any arrests in Gibbs’ case. Anyone with information should call LMPD’s anonymous tip line, 574-LMPD.More >>
Police have not made any arrests in Gibbs’ case. Anyone with information should call LMPD’s anonymous tip line, 574-LMPD.More >>
Police are asking for the community's help as they look for the person who shot and killed a man in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday night.More >>
Police are asking for the community's help as they look for the person who shot and killed a man in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday night.More >>
Two Louisville teens died in a fiery crash early Sunday morning when their car hit a tree.More >>
Two Louisville teens died in a fiery crash early Sunday morning when their car hit a tree.More >>
A warrant has been issued for Aker's arrest for assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.More >>
A warrant has been issued for Aker's arrest for assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.More >>
Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old after he reportedly went underwater and never resurfaced.More >>
Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old after he reportedly went underwater and never resurfaced.More >>