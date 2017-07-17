Federal judge releases David Greenwell from home detention - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Federal judge releases David Greenwell from home detention

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
David Greenwell (Source: WAVE 3 News archives) David Greenwell (Source: WAVE 3 News archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The former sheriff of Bullitt County has been released from home detention.

David Greenwell was indicted by a federal grand jury in May on four counts of attempting to obstruct the due administration of justice while serving as sheriff, and one count of aiding and abetting in a conspiring to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana. 

An order filed July 11 U.S. District Court Judge David J. Hale granted a motion filed by attorney's for Greenwell to free him from home detention and electronic monitoring.

Hale did leave in place a travel restriction that does not allow Greenwell to travel outside the court's jurisdiction in the Western District of Kentucky.

Greenwell has a status hearing scheduled for August 21.

