Bowling Green shooting suspect captured in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Bowling Green was captured in Louisville.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said Rudolph Rankins was taken into custody Monday by Louisville Metro police and the United States Marshals.

Rankins was wanted in connection to the July 4 shooting of Ryan Lambert, 20, in Bowling Green.



Rankins was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault, speeding, parole violation and no operators license. He is expected to be sent to Warren County to answer to his charges.

