Family has more questions than answers in fiery crash that killed 2 teens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville teens died in a fiery crash early Sunday morning when their car hit a tree. Family members of the teens said they have more questions than answers in the deadly accident.

Police said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. July 16, near the intersection of Herr Lane and Westport Road. The family believes there had to be a chase of some kind for the teens to crash like they did.

Louisville Metro Police Department officials said officers spotted their car driving erratically and speeding southbound on Herr Lane near Ballard High School. Police said they turned on emergency equipment, but the car was so far in front of them it didn't turn into a chase. The car hit a tree right outside of Westport Village and caught fire.

LMPD Sergeant Phil Russell said, "They were so far off, the accident occurred well in advance of them getting close enough to engage the vehicle."



Family and friends of Alexus “Lexi” Raeshell Gray, 16, and her boyfriend Isaiah Basham are now left wondering how the crash happened.



Basham's uncle, Chad Harlamert, said, "When they got here (pointing at the tree) the car was engulfed in flames, well my niece, his (Basham's) sister was behind them following behind them doing 80 miles an hour trying to keep up with them and couldn't."

Harlamert continued, "I just want to know what happened, that's all I want to know. I just want to know the truth."



Meanwhile, loved ones filled the crash site with flowers and pictures of the two former Ballard High students.

Lexi was remembered for her bright smile and personality to match.

Her friend Billy Houston dropped off flowers.

"She was a very loving person and she was always there for Isaiah no matter really what was going on," he said.

Basham had a budding music career.

"We could have done so much more," video producer Frankie Carter said.

Carter said he and Basham never finished their music plan but said the rapper, known as “Zayski” Basham, had a big following on Instagram.

"He was just really cool, you know motive, he was just happy, just happy, you know what I mean," Carter said.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating and Public Integrity is shadowing the case. Basham's uncle said the family may contact an attorney to get more information.



