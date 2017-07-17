Anti-abortion-rights activist found in contempt over videos

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal judge found an anti-abortion activist known for clandestine videos of abortion-rights advocates in contempt on Monday after additional secretly-taken recordings appeared online.
U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick said David Daleiden, a leader of the anti-abortion Center for Medical Progress, had violated the judge's injunction against releasing additional videos.
Orrick ruled Daleiden's lawyers, former Los Angeles prosecutor Steve Cooley and Brentford Ferreira, had also violated his injunction. Ferreira said Monday they would appeal the judge's contempt ruling.
In 2015, Daleiden's center released secretly recorded videos that it says show Planned Parenthood employees selling fetal tissue for profit, which is illegal. Planned Parenthood said the videos were deceptively edited.
The videos stoked the U.S. abortion debate when they were released.
The center is also behind secret recordings at meetings of an abortion providers' group, the National Abortion Federation, in 2014 and 2015. Orrick blocked the release of those videos, but publicly accessible links that led to at least some of the blocked videos appeared on Cooley and Ferreira's website in May.
Cooley and Ferreira represent Daleiden in a related criminal case in California accusing him of recording people without their permission in violation of state law. Ferreira on Monday called the federal judge's contempt order "an unprecedented infringement on a state criminal case."
Orrick said in Monday's order he would hold Daleiden and the two lawyers responsible for extra security and attorney costs run up by the National Abortion Federation in response to release of the additional videos. The final financial penalty in the ruling has yet to be tallied.
Matthew Geragos, an attorney for Cooley and Ferreira, has said the attorneys were entitled to put out evidence that could draw out witnesses and other information that could clear Daleiden in the criminal case.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.More >>
Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.More >>
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planetMore >>
The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planetMore >>
A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.More >>
A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A pot dealer gave police a grisly account of killing four men on his family's Pennsylvania farm, crushing one of them with a backhoe and trying to set three of the bodies on fire in the same metal bin, according to court papersMore >>
A pot dealer gave police a grisly account of killing four men on his family's Pennsylvania farm, crushing one of them with a backhoe and trying to set three of the bodies on fire in the same metal bin, according to court papersMore >>
Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromanceMore >>
Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromanceMore >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problemMore >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problemMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmateMore >>
A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmateMore >>