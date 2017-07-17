Illinois school dorm director teaches dog to bark in whisper

GREENVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisper.

Brian Gertler lives in an apartment with his wife and 1-year-old dog Dudley inside a freshman dorm at Greenville University , about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of St. Louis. WGN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vb7hBK ) that Gertler found that Dudley's excited barking when they played together was waking up students at night.

Gertler says he noticed that Dudley didn't bark out loud during a game of fetch because he was winded from running back and forth. The 24-year-old says he slowly trained the dog to bark in a whisper. That means the pair can play in a much quieter way.

