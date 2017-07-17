KSP searching for Floyd County shooting suspect

GRETHEL, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a Martin man wanted in a Floyd County shooting.

KSP said on Saturday morning, Toby Akers, 41, was involved in an altercation with the victim at Branhams Creek in the Grethel community.

Akers shot the victim and left the scene, according to a KSP press release. The victim was taken to Pikeville Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

A warrant has been issued for Aker's arrest for assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about Akers' whereabouts is asked call the Kentucky State Police Post 09 at (606) 433-7711. Callers can remain anonymous.

