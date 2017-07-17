Madisonville Soccer Club asks City Council for assistance to pay for field maintenance

This week, the Madisonville Soccer Club asked City Council for nearly $325,000 for field maintenance.

Flooding recently damaged the fields, and their nets are broken. The fields are owned by the city and county, and are right next to the YAA sports complex, which has undergone several renovations over the past few months.

The Club president says better fields would encourage more teams to play there.

"Out of 60 games last season we had only 14 home games and that was due to coaches form the area not wanting to bring their children to play here because of our field conditions so they're afraid that their children will get hurt," says club president Whitney Barber.

The restaurant tax brought in close to $2 million in tax dollars in it's first year. City council decided to delay making a decision until an engineer determines how much those repairs would cost.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.