Lt. Governor Hampton talks KY pension debt crisis during White Plains stop

Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton took some time to talk to seniors in White Plains, regarding Kentucky's pension debt crisis.

Hampton says the shortfall is still undetermined. She says it could be anywhere between $34-$80 billion.

Hampton says first Governor Matt Bevin needed to stop the bleeding, and that plan can't be fixed overnight.

"Ultimately what Governor Bevin and I want to do is make sure those people get their pensions," Hampton explained. "And so we know we cant do that by continually spending the way we were spending at one point or have the kind of budget we have. We're not going to get there if we don't get Kentucky's income up."

Hampton says the last thing she wants to do while tackling the pension crisis is to put that burden on the taxpayers.

