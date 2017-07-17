2 homes damaged by fire in New Albany - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 homes damaged by fire in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – At least two houses were damaged when a fire started in New Albany.

The fire was reported around 7:40 p.m. Monday near Eighth and Clark streets, according to dispatchers.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

