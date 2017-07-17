2 homes damaged by fire in New Albany

The fire was reported around 7:40 p.m. Monday near Eighth and Clark streets, according to dispatchers. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – At least two houses were damaged when a fire started in New Albany.

The fire was reported around 7:40 p.m. Monday near Eighth and Clark streets, according to dispatchers.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Leads sought on suspects in Harrison Co. church burglaries

+ Family has more questions than answers in fiery crash that killed 2 teens

+ Woman charged with molesting her child faces judge

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.