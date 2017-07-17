Fatal shooting ruled justified

The shooting was reported in the 6600 block of Lucerne Ave. at 1:03 p.m. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A deadly shooting near Lake Dreamland has been ruled justified.



Scotty Scott, 41, was shot and killed on May 2 during a domestic dispute at a home on Lucerne Avenue, located off Lee's Lane.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Shooting death case sent to Commonwealth's Attorney office

+ Man shot on Lucerne Ave. dies

The Commonwealth Attorney reviewed the case and decided no charges will be filed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.