Forced to detour because of accident? No chance your toll will be waived

The spilled cargo of glue covered all lanes of the ramp. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

The semi overturned on the ramp from I-71 South to I-65 South. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The ramp from Interstate 71 Southbound to Interstate 65 south is back open after several hours of being shut down.

The ramp to Spaghetti Junction was closed after a semi carrying glue overturned. Many drivers were forced to detour over the Abraham Lincoln Bridge, making their way to Indiana and back to Kentucky.

The question is: Will those drivers be responsible for the detour they took against their will? The short answer from RiverLink is: Yes.

Drivers going south on I-71 have two options.

"They can continue on 64 West to avoid tolls, if they take 65 North, they’ll be crossing the bridge and will be charged tolls,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Andrea Clifford said.

Clifford mentioned there were signs along I-64 and I-71. Digital signs warning: "I-65 South Closed, use I-64 West to avoid tolls."

Some drivers missed that sign, ending up in Jeffersonville, against their will.

"I got redirected and I’m mad because they do that every once in a while and it forces me to pay a toll," one driver said.

"Well we’ll argue about that once I get the bill," another driver said. "I think it’s kind of crazy there was no warning."

Clifford confirms that there were warnings along the two interstates leading up to Spaghetti Junction. Mindy Peterson with RiverLink also adds that drivers who were forced across the bridge, are pretty much out of luck.

On RiverLink’s website, you can fill out a Charge Dispute form. However, Peterson said there’s nothing to dispute in this specific case.

"It gives an avenue to rant but it doesn’t really give them an avenue to get rid of the toll," Peterson said. "Unfortunately this is not a disputable circumstance."

Many drivers upset that they have to front eight dollars for a detour.

"I’m paying a full toll and that’s a problem, so I’ve got to either take this way and get back to go back that way or I have to go through the toll again," a driver said.

Peterson said this is an unfortunate circumstance with unfortunate timing.

"This is a situation that we did not anticipate, they did not anticipate, but at least if they’re prepared for situations like this they’ll be paying a little less," Peterson said.

By being prepared, Peterson is referring to opening and registering a RiverLink account to make sure that when you are charged with a toll, it is at a discounted rate.

If you happened to drive through I-65 today as a part of a detour, there is still a way you can get a discounted rate. After you receive the invoice, if you decide to open a RiverLink account, your charge of $8 will be dialed back to the discounted rate.



