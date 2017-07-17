Madison, IN gets new police chief - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Madison, IN gets new police chief

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Jeremey Perkins (Source: Madison Courier) Jeremey Perkins (Source: Madison Courier)

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - Madison will soon have a new police chief.

Assistant Chief Jeremey Perkins will be promoted when current Chief Dan Thurston retires later this month.

Perkins is a 14-year-veteran of the Madison Police Department and has been serving as Assistant Chief since 2011.

Thurston's retirement was announced on July 9. 

