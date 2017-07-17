Family on toddler's drowning: 'This was an accident'

nother child discovered the 2-year-old's body floating in an above ground pool that belonged to a neighbor. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Chaunda Lee's home is where kids in the California neighborhood come to play.

"The neighborhood kids come and swim," Lee said. "We always have like four or five adults at a time monitoring the kids."

Her 2-year-old niece Lailoni liked to be a part the fun as well.

"She loved the water," Lee said. "She loved to swim."

Lee’s explanation provides some insight as to why the 2-year-old ventured from her Saunders Court home last Saturday afternoon. Lee said the 2-year-old, her sister and mother laid down for a nap. When her mother awakened, Lailoni was gone.

"I was in my car running around frantic, and my brother was in his truck running around frantic," Lee said. "Everybody was scared."

The family was unprepared for the tragic outcome. Another child discovered the 2-year-old's body floating in an above ground pool that belonged to Chaunda Lee's neighbor. The pool was about a block and half away from Lailoni’s home on Saunder’s court. Police tried to resuscitate her.

"That's a memory, that's a scene, that none of us are going to be able to get past," Lee said. "She left this earth doing what she, or trying to do, what she wanted to do."

In metro Louisville, above ground pools with a barrier of 48 inches in height and are inaccessible by a removal ladder, don't need to be fenced in.

Lee said her neighbors always keep the ladder away from the pool, but it was moved Saturday because children were preparing to swim.

"This was an accident," Lee said. "Nothing but an accident."

Chaunda Lee's neighbor has drained the water from the pool and plans to get rid of it.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral costs. To contribute, click here.

