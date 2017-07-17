New law lets liquor stores begin delivering

The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
Industry insiders say Kentucky is playing catch-up.More >>
Industry insiders say Kentucky is playing catch-up.More >>
No injuries were reported, but many vehicles behind the accident are unable to move.More >>
No injuries were reported, but many vehicles behind the accident are unable to move.More >>
Thurston's retirement was announced on July 9.More >>
Thurston's retirement was announced on July 9.More >>
Scotty Scott, 41, was shot and killed on May 2 during a domestic dispute at a home on Lucerne Avenue.More >>
Scotty Scott, 41, was shot and killed on May 2 during a domestic dispute at a home on Lucerne Avenue.More >>