New law lets liquor stores begin delivering

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Garret Brown can't wait for Thursday. That's when Party Mart's liquor delivery service will begin.



“It's got potential to be real big,” Brown, a manager at the store, said.



It’s all thanks to a new state law that went into effect at the end of June.



Industry insiders like Brown say Kentucky is playing catch-up.



“We've got some antiquated laws that just haven't changed,” Brown said. “Right now, they're just coming around to catching up with industry standards and with other states."



Party Mart has two stores, one on Brownsboro Road and another on Bardstown Road. They plan to use an online service and an app called Drizly. It requires you to enter your location, create a shopping cart and then the items are delivered for a $5 fee.

“You hit the button and we bring it to you,” Brown said.



They will deliver from Prospect to downtown and stop at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.



Brown is optimistic the store will get more orders than it can handle.



"We hope it gets to the point where we have to hire drivers,” he said.



More than 300 stores in Jefferson County have the license required to deliver alcohol, but the state does not track how many stores are taking advantage of the new law.



