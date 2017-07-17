Owensboro doctor competes for second time to qualify for America Ninja Warrior

Many of you watched America Ninja Warrior right before the news, but what you didn't see, were the efforts of one Owensboro man who took part in the qualifying rounds.

There was a lot of excitement on Monday as friends and family of an Owensboro man gathered to watch the show. John Murray Adams, an eye doctor in Owensboro, took part in the qualifying rounds that were shot in Denver.

Even though he competed in front of the cameras, the show's producers didn't tell Adams if he'd actually be on Monday's show or not. So his support group held a large viewing party at Maloney's.

Adams tells us when he arrived in Denver a few days before the taping, to try to get a glimpse of the obstacles he would be facing during the filming for the show. For months, Adams said he worked out and ate healthy in preparation for the show.

He said once he got up and faced the obstacle his goal was to stay focused.

This is actually Adam's second time to compete on American Ninja Warrior. The last time was last in 2016 in Indianapolis.

Proceeds from some of the food bought at Maloney's on Monday will go to a local homeless shelter.

