Mesoraco hits another grand slam at Louisville Slugger Field, but Bats fall 11-8

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco began his rehab assignment with the Louisville Bats, the same way he began his very first stint with the club. A grand slam.

Mesoraco hit grand slams in his first two games as a Bat in 2010, also against Syracuse.

Monday night he belted the first pitch he saw from Chiefs starter Sean O'Sullivan over the wall in left center. The blast gave the Bats a 4-2 first inning lead. Louisville starter Robert Stephenson delivered later in the inning, his first Triple A RBI made it 5-2.

Stephenson did not have as good of an outing on the mound. He gave up 5 runs in 6 innings of work. He did strike out 8. Mesoraco finished 1-4 with the 4 RBI and two walks.

The game was tied in the top of the ninth when the Chiefs plated three runs. Brandon Snyder drove in two with a single to right. The final was 11-8 Chiefs.

The Bats two-game winning streak is snapped. They fall to 37-57. Syracuse improves to 33-59. Game two of the series is Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. The homestand runs through Sunday.

