Luke Hancock hosts basketball camp for autistic kids

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Luke Hancock knows all about spending the summer at basketball camp. He did it as a kid. 

The former UofL star once again teamed up with F.E.A.T., Families for Effective Autism Treatment. The camp was held on Saturday at Middletown Christian Church. 

