DeJong decks Mets again, Wainwright leads Cards to 6-3 win

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, has no play as New York Met' Jose Reyes, right, slides safely home to score after the Cardinals committed two errors on his sixth-inning double in a baseball game, Monday, July ...

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tommy Pham, center fielder Dexter Fowler and right fielder Magneuris Sierra. from left, celebrate after the Cardinals defeated the New York Mets 6-3 in a baseball game, Monday, July 17, 2017, i...

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong celebrates with left fielder Tommy Pham (28) after the Cardinals defeated the New York Mets 6-3 in a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2017, in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright winds up during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2017, in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). St. Louis Cardinals third base coach Mike Shildt, left, congratulates Paul DeJong, who rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Ju...

By MIKE FITZPATRICKAP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Paul DeJong homered against the New York Mets for the fourth straight game and Adam Wainwright hit an RBI double while winning his fourth consecutive start, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-3 victory Monday night.

With runners at the corners in the bottom of the ninth inning, slugger Yoenis Cespedes grounded into a game-ending double play on a 3-0 pitch from Brett Cecil.

Tommy Pham capped a six-run sixth with a three-run homer on Hansel Robles' second pitch since returning from the minors. Four relievers combined on 3 1/3 spotless innings for St. Louis, which took the opener of a four-game series between losing teams that expected much better this season.

Michael Conforto and Lucas Duda homered off Wainwright (11-5), who beat scuffling starter Zack Wheeler (3-7) for the second time in 10 days.

