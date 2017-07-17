Mother of 2 vanished 7 years ago

Kara Tingle Rigdon was last seen July 17, 2010 in the town of Gravel Switch.

MARION COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Monday marked seven years since a mother of two went missing in Marion County.



Rigdon’s car was later found abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway.

She was 26 at the time and was divorcing her husband, Bobby Rigdon, who was later convicted of a 2012 murder in Casey County - although he was never connected to her disappearance.



Rigdon’s family encouraged anyone with information to call Kentucky State Police.

