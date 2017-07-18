Prosecutor to announce plans in fatal Ohio police shooting

By DAN SEWELLAssociated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio prosecutor is set to announce whether he will try a third time to convict a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man during a traffic stop.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Two juries have deadlocked on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges against 27-year-old Ray Tensing in the 2015 shooting death of 43-year-old Sam DuBose.

There is intense community interest in the case, which has led to several protests and demonstrations.

Judge Leslie Ghiz has scheduled a July 24 meeting on the case. Tensing's attorney has asked her to dismiss the charges.

The since-fired University of Cincinnati officer has testified that he feared for his life when DuBose tried to drive away.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.