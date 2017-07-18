Cowboys' Whitehead: Stolen dog is safely back home

Security footage shows a goat headbutting the glass doors at a Colorado business until they shatter.More >>
Security footage shows a goat headbutting the glass doors at a Colorado business until they shatter.More >>
The New England Patriot experienced the sport of sumo during his visit to Tokyo, one of the stops on the "2017 Tom Brady Asia Tour Powered by Under Armour." He didn't have much luck.More >>
The New England Patriot experienced the sport of sumo during his visit to Tokyo, one of the stops on the "2017 Tom Brady Asia Tour Powered by Under Armour." He didn't have much luck.More >>
NFL Hall of Famer and Osceola-native Cortez Kennedy has passed away.More >>
NFL Hall of Famer and Osceola-native Cortez Kennedy has passed away.More >>
Deshaun Watson is now an NFL quarterback.More >>
Deshaun Watson is now an NFL quarterback.More >>
Thursday is the NFL Draft and another day to put last year's 6-10 season behind the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers pick #8 in the first round and own 4 of the top 98 picks.More >>
Thursday is the NFL Draft and another day to put last year's 6-10 season behind the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers pick #8 in the first round and own 4 of the top 98 picks.More >>
The New Orleans Saints have selected Miami defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad with their last pick of the draft.More >>
The New Orleans Saints have selected Miami defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad with their last pick of the draft.More >>