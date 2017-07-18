UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hurt in Hazelwood shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

Emergency crews were called to the 4000 block of Woodruff Avenue at 4:37 a.m. on Tuesday.

They found two people who had been shot at the location. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The second victim is expected to survive.

Mitchell said an argument took place before the shooting.

Police don't believe there are any outstanding suspects.

WAVE 3 News reporter Kayla Vanover spoke with a man who said he saw two of his neighbors, a man and a woman, in handcuffs.

