NKY police investigating body found in car

By Jordan Vilines, Reporter
DAYTON, KY (FOX19) -

Police in Dayton, Kentucky are continuing to investigate after a body was found inside of a car late Monday night. 

Police say a man's body was located inside of a car on Walnut Street near 10th Street. 

At this time, police are not releasing information on the victim's identity or the circumstances surrounding his death. 

