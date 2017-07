A person was shot Tuesday morning in the Park DuValle neighborhood. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was shot in the Park DuValle neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police responded to the 3100 block of William G Weathers Drive at 5:59 a.m.

At least one person was taken to University of Louisville Hospital from the scene, according to MetroSafe.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.