Woman beaten, shot during Park DuValle carjacking

The woman was shot around 6 a.m. in the Park DuValle neighborhood. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman is recovering after she was attacked and her car stolen.

The carjacking and shooting happened in the 3100 block of William G. Weathers Dr. MetroSafe says they received the call at 5:59 a.m.

Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She also told police she was beaten with a pistol and her car had been taken by her attacker.

Mitchell said there are no suspects the case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information can call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

