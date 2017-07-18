Ballard Co., KY woman killed in crash

A Ballard County, Kentucky woman is dead after a crash Monday night, July 17.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police responded to the 1300 block of County Farm Road in Ballard County in response to a single-vehicle crash.

Troopers say Steven D. Green, 44, of Wickliffe, was driving northbound on County Farm Road when the vehicle dropped off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Green was taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle, Edra J. Green, 43, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ballard County Coroner.

