Study: Parents to blame for teens missing important vaccines

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A controversial health alert is impacting teens nationwide.

A new study found teens are missing important vaccinations, and parents may be to blame.

The University of Michigan polled 614 parents, and found 33 percent of them had no idea when their teens' next vaccine was due.

Half of them assumed their child’s doctor would schedule the vaccines, when in reality, it’s up to parents to make sure this occurs. Researchers said parents may be less informed about this, because few states have vaccine requirements for high schoolers, unlike elementary-aged children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every child needs an annual flu shot.

All preteens should get one Tdap shot when they are 11 or 12 years old. Tdap is a combination vaccine that protects kids against three diseases -- tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.

Around the same age, they also need the HPV vaccination.

All 11- and 12-year-olds should be vaccinated with a single dose of the meningitis vaccine. By 16, they should receive their second shot.

Researchers found fewer than half of boys ages 13 to 17 have completed the HPV vaccine series, and fewer than half of adolescents receive an annual flu shot.

