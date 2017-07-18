Study: Parents to blame for teens missing important vaccines

The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
The University of Michigan polled 614 parents, and found 33 percent of them had no idea when their teens' next vaccine was due.More >>
The University of Michigan polled 614 parents, and found 33 percent of them had no idea when their teens' next vaccine was due.More >>
Watch the live event on WAVE3.COM or on the WAVE 3 News Mobile App.More >>
Watch the live event on WAVE3.COM or on the WAVE 3 News Mobile App.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the 4000 block of Woodruff Avenue at 4:37 a.m. on Tuesday.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the 4000 block of Woodruff Avenue at 4:37 a.m. on Tuesday.More >>
The editors at worldlifeexpectancy.com gathered data through 2014 to determine the Kentucky counties with the highest and lowest rates of cancer deaths per 100,000 population.More >>
The editors at worldlifeexpectancy.com gathered data through 2014 to determine the Kentucky counties with the highest and lowest rates of cancer deaths per 100,000 population.More >>