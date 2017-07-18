Paoli man manufactures memorable goodbye to mom

A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
He built it in his backyard. His employer helped with the materials. The funeral home researched the law.More >>
He built it in his backyard while his employer helped with the materials and the funeral home researched the law.More >>
The photos of the man, currently called John Doe 38, were taken in July 2014 in Louisville.More >>
The photos of the man, currently called John Doe 38, were taken in July 2014 in Louisville.More >>
Jackson, who was previously named the Preseason Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year, was also earlier tabbed to the Maxwell Award Watch List, given to the nation’s top player.More >>
Jackson, who was previously named the Preseason Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year, was also earlier tabbed to the Maxwell Award Watch List, given to the nation’s top player.More >>