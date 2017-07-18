Paoli man manufactures memorable goodbye to mom

Steve Flick made a custom casket for his mother, who was dying of cancer. (Source: John Boel/WAVE 3 News)

PAOLI, IN (WAVE) - Sometimes the acts you don't see on the news or on Facebook are the ones that stand out in life ... and even in death.

"I'm a builder at work,” Steve Flick said. “That's what I do for a living, pretty good at that. Anything I do, it just takes time and I can pretty much get it done."

Flick works for a Paoli company that makes office and hotel furniture - things like chairs, couches and desks.

"We build pretty much anything,” he said. “So many things come in we have never built.”

The most unusual manufacturing order Steve Flick ever filled was his own order. Something he's never built. The last thing you'd ever want to build.

"Just kind of went with the idea of a wardrobe, make it into a little box, basically," Flick said.

His latest piece of handiwork was improvised. It was a casket for his mom, Donita Watson, who did not last long after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

"I figured it'd be a good idea,” Flick said. “Something I'm doing for her anyway, and for myself really."

He built it in his backyard. His employer helped with the materials. The funeral home researched the law.

"It had to be in a concrete vault," Flick said. "And I believe it had to be made of a certain material that wouldn't decompose so fast."

The hardest part wasn't learning how to build a casket. The hardest part was building a casket while his mother was still alive.

Imagine asking your mom if you could build her coffin.

"I think I handled it worse than she did,” he said. “It was pretty rough but had to be done. I'd rather make it myself than have someone else make it. Basically I felt like it would be closure for me to do something for her one more time. (It) made me feel good. She looked comfortable. I did it from the heart, because I love her and wanted her to be happy, and I didn't want the family to deal with heartache and pain really. So I built it for her."

While mourners left their signatures at the graveside, Steve had already left his mark.

Literally.

Lovingly.

A homemade resting place.

