KSP trooper involved in deadly crash in Warren County

A Kentucky State Police trooper was involved in a fatal crash in Warren County on Monday afternoon.

Trooper Brian Gann was driving on KY 185 on his way to respond to a wreck around 4:15 p.m.

According to KSP, Gann had his blue lights and siren activated and was passing vehicles when a pickup truck turned in front of him.

Gann's vehicle hit the pickup truck, which caused both vehicles to roll into a ditch.

The driver of the pickup truck, 63-year-old Joyce D. Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passenger, 79-year-old Leroy Smith, was treated for minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The trooper also had minor injuries. He has been treated and released.

Gann is being placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for fatal incidents.

KSP's collision analysis team is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.